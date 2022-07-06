Twelve boaters were arrested for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Two of those arrests occurred on Livingston Parish waterways. One subject was also charged with vehicular homicide following the death of a Slidell teen who fell overboard on the Blind River.
The arrests were made in support of Operation Dry Water, a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The following people were arrested on Saturday, July 2:
-- Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish
-- Bryan A. Noland, 45, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Assumption Parish
The following people were arrested on Sunday, July 3:
-- Adam Kertz, 47, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish
-- Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish
-- Dennis Bussell, 54, of Orange, Texas, on the Old Sabine River in Calcasieu Parish
-- Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
The following people were arrested on Monday, July 4:
-- Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake D’Arbonne in Union Parish
-- Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River in Livingston Parish
-- Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on the Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish
-- Paul Bergeron Jr, 61, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Lower St. Martin Parish
-- Kip Robichaux, 59, of Houma, on the Houma Navigational Canal in Terrebonne Parish
-- Corey J. Angelle, 43, of Breaux Bridge, on the Atchafalaya River in Upper St. Martin Parish
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines, and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.
In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
Operation Dry Water launched in 2009. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.
