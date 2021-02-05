Authorities arrested a 20-year-old who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured two people Thursday evening, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chandler Swetledge was located in Baton Rouge Friday morning and booked into the East Baton Rouge Detention Center. He’ll be transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center and processed on two counts of attempted second degree murder, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
“Special thanks to our law enforcement partners at the Baton Rouge Police Department & at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation,” Ard said.
LPSO deputies were dispatched to Lake Bistineau Drive in the Town of Livingston in reference to a disturbance with a knife shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 4. Once on scene, deputies located two victims — one male and one female — who each had “serious bodily injuries to the upper torso.”
Deputies learned another member of the same residence was responsible. That suspect — Swetledge — fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was located in Baton Rouge the next day.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
