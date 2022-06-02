A 20-year-old is in custody for allegedly selling pills that were mixed with fentanyl, a fatal component that local authorities believe are leading to a rise in overdose deaths this year.
Hunter Melancon was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm with drugs, and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said narcotics agents received word of “possible illegal drug use/distribution” at a residence in the 14000 stretch of Lewis Road in Maurepas.
During the investigation, narcotics agents observed the resident “actively conducting what is commonly seen with the distribution of street level narcotics in a local convenience store parking area,” Ard said.
Agents ultimately seized 30 dosage units of pills marked as oxycodone and believed to be laced with fentanyl, a firearm inside a vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.
After capturing the drugs, narcotics agents noticed the pills were “off in shape and color,” Ard said. They then conducted a field test on the pills, which came back positive for fentanyl.
The sheriff warned residents about the dangers of deadly effects of fentanyl, “even in small doses.”
“In 2022, in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish, we have had 48 overdose deaths. We believe the number is spiking due to fentanyl,” Ard said. “These guys are mixing it with other drugs to make it more potent. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. You have to test for it.'
The investigation is ongoing.
