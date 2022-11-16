Authorities said they have arrested two people tied to two thefts of a popular retailer in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and 26-year-old Marvielle Smith, of New Orleans, were both arrested Tuesday, online booking records show. They are accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of items from Ulta Beauty, a popular cosmetics retailer that carries fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools, and hair care products.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives were on patrol in Juban Crossing on Tuesday when they “recognized a familiar white Honda, with Texas plates, circling the lot.” This same vehicle, according to Ard, was tied to a theft in October.
Detectives then observed the driver drop off a passenger at the entrance of Ulta Beauty.
“That passenger soon ran out of the store with more than $2,000 worth of unpaid fragrances,” Ard said. “Both were taken into custody.”
Ard said an investigation ties the same two suspects to the October theft of Ulta in which $500 worth of fragrances was stolen.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
