DENHAM SPRINGS -- Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested two Hammond residents while executing a search warrant at a Denham Springs hotel, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Richard Kinney, Jr., 33, and Jessica Eisworth, 29, both of Hammond, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and are currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
In a press release, Ard said the arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics in the area. Detectives located Kinney and Eisworth inside the hotel room along with “a large quantity of illegal narcotics, a firearm and cash.”
The following items were found during the search:
- 1.51 pounds of Methamphetamine
- MDMA
- Hydrocodone
- Suboxone
- Marijuana
- Amphetamine
- Heroin
- One handgun
- $633.00 cash
“This is a significant amount of narcotics seized,” Ard said. “Thanks to the hard work of my team and a good working relationship with citizens, we all were able to stop these illegal narcotics from being distributed on the streets of Livingston Parish.
“This is a win, but the fight continues.”
Kinney faces a bevy of charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with drugs. His bond was set at $370,500.
Eisworth is being charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm with drugs. Her bond was set at $60,500.
If anyone has any information about this case or any other criminal activity, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
