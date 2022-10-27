Two people, including one from Livingston Parish, have been arrested for a string of business burglaries this month, according to authorities.
Alvin Roy Phillips, of Hammond, and Earl Duncan, Jr., of Albany, face a combined seven counts of simple burglary for burglarizing six Dollar General stores in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.
Travis said Phillips, 50, was captured on security footage “at each business, forcing entry into the front door.” At the stores, Phillips would take “several cases of cigarettes, and before leaving would also grab either a soft drink or alcohol.”
Phillips has also been connected to another burglary in Livingston Parish, Travis said.
Detectives later identified Duncan, 54, as an accomplice in one of the burglaries in Tangipahoa Parish.
Phillips was ultimately arrested on Oct. 25 for six counts of simple burglary and as a fugitive from Livingston Parish. Duncan is currently in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center and will be extradited at a later date to be charged with one count of simple burglary for his participation, Travis said.
