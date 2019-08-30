ALBANY – A narcotics distribution investigation of the Skinner Lane area in Albany led to two arrests on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
“Detectives successfully executed search warrants which yielded a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and U.S. currency,” Ard said.
Booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center were:
• Tyshon Lamar Coleman, 23, of Hammond, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm with drugs.
Bond was set at $150,000.
• Keldrick Jackson, 23, Albany, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, bench warrant, driver’s license required, careless operation, failure to secure registration, failure to signal and improper turn.
Bond was set at $106,903.
Seized were $1,534 in cash, five firearms – one reported as stolen – marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, liquid THC, hydrocodone and oxycodone.
“This case was built on teamwork between my detectives and alert citizens in the area,” Ard said. “These arrests are tied to complaints and solid tips being communicated to the LPSO.
“This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected,” he said.
If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
