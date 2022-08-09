Two people were arrested in connection to the attempted armed robbery of a local convenience store, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
On Monday, authorities said they were investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dollar General on Arnold Road in Denham Springs. In a statement via social media, authorities asked the public for help finding those behind the crime.
No injuries have been reported, but it is unclear what was stolen in the robbery.
In a statement released later Monday night, Ard confirmed that two suspects were in custody. The sheriff said one of the suspects may be tied to another crime in Livingston Parish.
‘While our investigation continues, we do have enough evidence at this hour to tie these 2 suspects to what we now believe is an attempted armed robbery,” Ard said. “This investigation has also led us to evidence that one of these individuals may also be responsible for another crime in our parish.”
No other details — including the names of the suspects and the crimes they are being charged with — was made available.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
