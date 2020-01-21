LIVINGSTON -- Two arrests have been made in relation to a December armed robbery of a Denham Springs convenience store, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Tuesday.

Skyler Long, 19, and Jeremy Chapman, 18, are in custody for allegedly using a firearm to steal an unknown amount of cash from the local convenience store.

According to surveillance footage obtained by the Sheriff’s Office at the time, an armed suspect entered a store located in the 10,000 block of Springfield Road in Denham Springs at precisely before 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

After entering, the suspect — who was wearing a face mask, a dark hat, sunglasses, and a black jacket — pointed a gun behind the counter and showed a note demanding cash. When the clerk refused to comply, the suspect fired the weapon into the floor.

The suspect then went around the counter to grab money from the register, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect also took money bags — which were located in a different area of the store — before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.

Ard said detectives received information tied to the armed robbery on Friday, Jan. 17, which led them to Long and Chapman.

“Dedicated detectives following every lead and a solid tip from Livingston Parish citizens helped to solve this case,” Ard said. “Evidence leads us to believe that Long entered the store and fired the shot. And evidence points to Chapman driving Long to the store and helping him escape.”

Ard said Long is currently in custody in Lee County, Alabama on unrelated charges. He added that his office has put a “hold” on Long, who will be transported back to Livingston Parish to be booked once released from Lee County. Ard said there is no timeline for Long’s return.

Chapman is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

In a press release, Ard thanked the community for its help in the case.

“[We] with the LPSO appreciate Livingston Parish residents working with us to solve crimes,” Ard said. “We also are grateful for our partnership with Crime Stoppers in an effort to curb crime in our parish.”

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).