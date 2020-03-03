On Monday, Mar. 2, 2020, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a joint narcotics investigation which resulted in two arrests. These arrests are a result of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Livingston Parish.
"Working together in these type of joint investigations leads to success in targeting large drug dealers who are poisoning our communities," Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The following items were seized as part of the investigation:
- Methamphetamine
- MDMA
- Alprazolam
APPROX STREET VALUE: $161,000+
The following suspects are currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center tied to this investigation:
- Quentin Mabin of Baton Rouge
- Lawanda Smith of Baton Rouge
*Visit www.lpso.org & click on our ‘Inmate List’ tab located at the top of the page for more
This investigation continues.
