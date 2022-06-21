Two people have been arrested in a fake check scheme, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Gerald Ford, of Baton Rouge, and Crystal Jackson, of Denham Springs, were both charged in relation to the scheme, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Ford, who was already in custody, now faces additional charges of wire fraud and monetary instrument abuse, while Jackson was booked on 24 counts of monetary instrument abuse.
In a statement, Ard said Ford and Jackson conspired to pass multiple fake checks through an LPSO inmate commissary account.
“The day it was discovered - the two were identified & charged,” Ard said.
Due to the nature of the instruments used, Ard said the bank was able to immediately replace funds, “which made them the victim in this particular situation.”
“We appreciate this financial institution for closely working with us on this investigation,” Ard said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.