A joint investigation between the Town of Livingston Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of drugs and cash.
Scott Lecroy, 33, and Elsie Elkins, 33, were arrested late Thursday night after the LPSO Narcotics team obtained a search warrant and found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a Bloss Street home.
Lecroy faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or distribute, one charge of illegal legend (prescription) drug sale/possession/distribution, one charge of monetary instrument abuse, and one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elkins faces charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule one and schedule two drugs, one charge of illegal legend (prescription) drug sale/possession/distribution, and one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Over the last couple of weeks, Sheriff Jason Ard said his office has received “several complaints about the possible selling of illegal narcotics from a home located in the Town of Livingston.”
“Both the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Livingston Police Department received complaints about this Bloss Street home,” Ard said. “With the assistance of the Livingston Police Department, our LPSO Narcotics team was able to obtain a search warrant.”
During the search, detectives found heroin, marijuana, suboxone, adderall, scales, packaging materials, and cash. Both Lecroy and Elkins were then booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
“If you think you’re coming to our town to set up camp and sell your dope, think again,” Dufrene said/ “When citizens call, we listen. And, we take action. Proud of our partnership with the LPSO.”
The investigation continues, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 X1 or Great Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
