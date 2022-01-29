Two suspected drug dealers were arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in two parishes this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Anderson, 39, and Lavada Farmer, 44, were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Tuesday night on a slew of drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, agents were conducting surveillance as part of a narcotics investigation in Holden. The investigation included Anderson and Farmer, who both possessed several active warrants and were said to be in possession of methamphetamine.
While surveying in the area, agents saw Anderson’s vehicle traveling south on Hwy. 441 and positively identified Anderson as the driver and Farmer the passenger, Ard said. Agents attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Anderson refused to stop and traveled east on Interstate 12 from Hwy. 441.
Ard said agents pursued Anderson east on I-12 and north on I-55, where he eventually lost a tire after Louisiana State Police deployed spike strips. Other law enforcement agencies assisted in the suspects' arrests.
“Our Narcotics Division is always working to keep our community safe by taking illegal narcotics and individuals like this off the streets,” Ard said. “I am extremely appreciative of their efforts as well as the assistance from local agencies such as Albany P.D. as well as Tangipahoa Parish S.O. and Louisiana State Police.”
Anderson was booked on the following charges:
-- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
-- Possession of Legend Drugs
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce
-- Fugitive through DSPD for Misd. Theft
-- Fugitive through Walker P.D. for Fake MVI / DUS
-- Fugitive through Killian P.D. for License Plate Light, Expired MVI, (2 counts) DUS, Headlamps Req.
Farmer was booked on the following charges:
-- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
-- Possession of Marijuana (Under 14 grams)
-- Possession of Legend Drugs
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Bench Warrant: Felony Theft, Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Schedule II CDS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.