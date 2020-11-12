A deadly crash has the Watson community at a standstill Thursday evening.
Two individuals perished in a crash on Highway 1019 at Old Live Oak Drive this afternoon, with two adults and an infant in critical condition.
The infant was brought to a regional hospital via helicopter.
Traffic on Highway 1019 is in gridlock.
News outlets are awaiting information from Louisiana State Police, who are working the scene.
