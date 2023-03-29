Things went from bad to worse in the Livingston Parish school system: Some of its biggest schools have canceled class due to an apparent strike.
With “a large number of employees” planning to miss Thursday, district leaders announced Wednesday afternoon that Denham Springs High School will not be in session Thursday, another blow to a school system that has been stuck in drama over the last several weeks.
Denham Springs High School is the parish’s largest campus in the district, employing 133 faculty and staff. That doesn’t include bus drivers and food nutrition workers.
The school teaches more than 1,500 students.
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the decision to cancel school at Denham Springs High was made because leaders were “unable to fill those vacancies with qualified personnel.” Murphy didn’t specify the number of employees planning to miss work.
“The volume of absences that has been declared is greater than we can appropriately manage at this time,” Murphy said. “This large shortage of employees means campus leadership would not be able to provide a normal learning day for our students, and lacking this many personnel could create a safety concern for students and employees.
“Due to these circumstances, we felt the safest action at this time is to cancel classes on that campus tomorrow.”
In the same statement, Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard said he reached out to numerous substitutes and explored other coverage options, but none were successful.
“At some point we knew the district needed to be aware of the challenge our campus was facing,” Howard said. “We knew it was important to let our community know of this concern as soon as possible so they could make alternative plans for their children and/or with their employers.”
The closure applies only to the high school and not neighboring Denham Springs Freshman High, according to a district spokesperson. At this time, Murphy said the school is planning for classes to resume on Friday.
Late Wednesday night, district leaders announced that Southside Junior High was canceling class Thursday, also due “a shortage of employees for that campus.” Southside Junior High employs 46 teachers and staff, not including bus drivers and food nutrition workers. The school has 552 students in grades 6-8.
The two schools’ abrupt cancellations came days after voters rejected a one-cent sales tax proposal district leaders said would’ve been used to boost employee pay. The tax became a divisive issue in Livingston Parish in the weeks leading up to the vote, which ended with 54 percent against the tax and 46 percent in favor.
In the Denham Springs district, the percentage of those against the tax was even greater: Nearly 60 percent of the 4,304 votes in the Denham Springs district were against the tax, with only four of the 32 precincts having a majority of voters in favor of it.
