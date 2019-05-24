WALKER – Two Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured Friday morning during escort duties, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
“This morning, while escorting the Special Olympics Torch Run, two LPSO deputies were involved in a crash in the 10,000 block of Florida in Walker,” Ard said.
He did not identify the officers, who were on motorcycles, or the circumstances of the accident.
Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, he said.
Ard went to the hospital with them.
“I want to thank our citizens for caring about these deputies. I am thankful that we are seeing only bumps and bruises at this point and nothing more serious,” Ard said.
“We will continue to take your prayers and your well wishes as we all work to recover from this incident.
“As we are able, we will keep you updated. Thank you for your patience as we focus on the health of our deputies.”
