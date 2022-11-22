Two people died in a fatal crash after a suspect driver fled police and slammed into another vehicle north of Watson, according to authorities.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were attempting to pull over a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, for “outstanding felony warrants” Monday afternoon. Fontenot refused to stop and led authorities on a short pursuit that ended when he “collided with another vehicle after crossing the centerline” on LA Highway 16 north of Sims Road.
First responders were working the scene for most of Monday afternoon, with traffic around the area affected for hours. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to assist.
There were two passengers riding with Fontenot at the time of the crash: Cullen Pitre, 25, and Logan McDonald, 27. Both died as a result of the crash.
Those who were in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for “moderate to serious injuries.”
Fontenot was also taken to the hospital after the crash. Upon his release, he will be booked on two counts of negligent homicide, two counts of negligent injuring, one count of aggravated flight, and one count of resisting, according to Ard.
His other charges will include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, driving under suspension, no seat belt, and a bench warrant.
“Thank you to motorists in Livingston Parish for their patience with us today,” Ard said. “Thank you to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. And, thank you to all for working with us to spread facts - not rumor. Our thoughts & prayers are with all involved in today’s incident. Understand that this investigation is very much still ongoing.”
