A fatal wreck in Gramercy claimed the lives of two people Wednesday evening, including that of a Livingston Parish resident, according to Louisiana State Police.
Herbert Fernandez, 55, of Springfield, was killed in a two-vehicle fatal crash in St. James Parish. The other victim was David Curtis, 45, of New Orleans.
According to LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz, troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 east of US Highway 61. Scrantz said the crash occurred as Curtis was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Nissan Armada at the same time Fernandez was traveling eastbound in a 2019 Freightliner Cascade.
For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median, Scrantz said. After crossing the median, the Nissan entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and struck the Freightliner.
Curtis, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Despite being properly restrained, Fernandez also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
