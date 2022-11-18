Two drivers died in a head-on collision in Killian early Friday, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to Killian police chief Tim Henderson.
It claimed the lives of 22-year-old Robert Martin, of St. Amant, and 21-year-old Dakota Rushing, of Killian.
According to Henderson, the crash occurred when Martin, driving a 2001 GMC Sierra, crossed the center line and struck Rushing, driving a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV head-on.
Rushing sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, Henderson said. Martin was airlifted to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to Henderson.
Death notifications have been made to both families, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Henderson said “there is no indication of any impairment” at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
