Two Geismar residents died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Denham Springs over the weekend, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said troopers began investigating a crash at the intersection of LA Highway 16 and Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash claimed the lives of Jerome Johnson, 52, and Dillon Slaughter, 27.
Reed said Johnson was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed west on LA 16 when “the Corolla exited the roadway, struck a telephone pole, and became fully engulfed in flames.”
Johnson, who was not restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Reed said. Slaughter, who was a restrained rear passenger, was transported to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries.
There was a third occupant in the front passenger seat, but it is unknown whether this passenger was restrained at the time of the crash.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis, Reed said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.