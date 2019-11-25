KILLIAN -- A man was injured in an early morning trailer fire Monday in Killian that took the lives of two dogs, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
The fire was reported around 6:00 a.m. on Killian Oaks Drive. Firefighters from District 2 and 9 responded to the scene, where they received assistance from a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who had a fire department background.
The fire department said the homeowner was treated for burns and smoke inhalation after trying to rescue two dogs that were ultimately lost in the fire. Acadian Ambulance handled patient care and transport.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
