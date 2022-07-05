Two drivers extricated from vehicles following crash Tuesday morning, sheriff says

Two drivers were extricated following a serious crash in Watson on Tuesday, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The three-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of LA Highway 1019 and Bend Road.
Ard released a photo of first responders attempting to free a driver from one of the vehicles in the accident. In the post, Ard thanked people for their patience as first responders worked the crash scene.
"Thankful to the men & women of the LPSO & all of our partners who choose to work in Livingston Parish," Ard said. "Prayers to all involved."
No other information was made available regarding the crash, though Ard said the investigation is ongoing.
