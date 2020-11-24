A traffic stop in Denham Springs resulted in the arrest of two people as well as the seizure of drugs, firearms, weighing scales, and packaging material, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
David Banks, 27, and Danyelle Leonard, 25, were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Monday after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Patrol/K-9 Division conducted a traffic stop on S. Range Avenue and Vincent Road, Ard said in a statement.
“The vehicle was reported stolen through the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office,” Ard said. “During the course of the traffic stop, driver David Banks was taken into custody without incident after being found in possession of a rifle, marijuana and hydrocodone.
“Deputies then learned Banks’ acquaintance, Danyelle Leonard, possessed an active warrant for her arrest through EBRSO regarding the stolen vehicle.”
Deputies then proceeded to their residence off Vincent Road in Denham Springs and found other items.
“At the residence, deputies located approximately [two pounds] of marijuana with digital weighing scales and packaging material as well as more hydrocodone and an additional firearm,” Ard said.
Leonard was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Monday without incident regarding her active warrant, Ard said.
Banks was booked two hours later on the following charges:
-- illegal possession of stolen things
-- possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance
-- possession of schedule 2 drugs
-- possession of firearm with drugs
-- possession of drug paraphernalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.