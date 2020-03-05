LIVINGSTON -- Two juveniles and one adult are in custody after they allegedly burglarized and vandalized a local ballpark, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Hougland, 19, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary and one count of simple criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $50,000, according to booking records.
Two juveniles, who were not identified, were taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office said, and they also face three counts of burglary and one count of damage to property.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation began March 3, when three buildings were burglarized at the Colyell Community Park on Perrilloux Road in Livingston. Released photos showed damage to a garage door as well as door frames inside the buildings. Additionally, a Gator ATV utility vehicle was stolen.
LPSO detectives quickly located the damaged ATV in a wooded area along Perrilloux Road, Ard said, before identifying the three suspects responsible on March 4.
Representatives from Colyell Community Park thanked the Sheriff’s Office and those who gave information in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
“We would like to thank the LPSO and detectives for their quick hard work and determination to figure out and catch the ones that are responsible for all the damages and the stolen Gator,” the post said. “We also want to thank the ones who gave information to get this investigation started.”
The case remains under investigation, Ard said.
