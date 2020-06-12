Two people were killed in a head-on crash late Thursday night in Maurepas, and both drivers were unrestrained, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on LA Hwy. 22 east of LA Hwy. 16, according to Troop A spokesman Taylor Scrantz. The crash took the lives of 50-year-old Loyd Fletcher, of Maurepas, and 53-year-old Tina Lanoux, of Gonzales.
According to Scrantz, the crash occurred as Lanoux was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 22 in a 2005 Nissan Xterra. At the same time, Fletcher was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of LA Hwy 22 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. At one point, Fletcher’s Chevrolet struck the Nissan head-on.
Lanoux was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ultimately suffered fatal injuries before being pronounced deceased on the scene. Fletcher was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries before he was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. Scratnz said the crash remains under investigation.
