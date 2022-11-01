Two local businesses were among those selected for the 12th annual “LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses,” according to an announcement from the university.
The LSU 100 is a highly competitive program that celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. Companies must apply each year to be considered for the list.
Postlethwaite & Netterville serves as the official accounting firm partner for the program, and b1BANK is the first-ever gold level corporate sponsor of the program. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry & Distinctive Gifts serves as the honoree awards sponsor, and Gatorworks sponsors the LSU100 website.
The Tiger Athletic Foundation and LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems are university partners of the program. The LSU Alumni Association serves as the gala entertainment sponsor.
The two Livingston Parish businesses that made the list were:
-- Facilities Maintenance Management, LLC (Denham Springs)
-- Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC (Port Vincent)
