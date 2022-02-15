Two more arrested in connection to armed robbery of elderly Holden man

Two more suspects with alleged involvement in the beating and armed robbery of an elderly man in Holden in January are now in custody, bringing the total number of those arrested to four, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel Peavy, 43, and Pauline McCarthy, 35, both of Denham Springs, have both been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to online booking records. In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said each was booked on a charge of principal to armed robbery as well as drug charges.
“These charges stem from their participation and involvement tied to the armed robbery,” Ard said.
Authorities say Peavy and McCarthy are connected to the armed robbery of 87-year-old Lloyd “Sonny” Hutchinson, who was beaten, robbed at gunpoint, and tied up inside his Holden home on Jan. 17.
Hutchinson was taken to a local hospital after the attack but was later released and allowed to return home. Images of his injuries spread widely across social media in the days after the attack as authorities called on the public to help find the suspects.
Additionally, a GoFundMe account was set up to help Hutchinson recover some of the funds that were stolen, and it has since raised more than $12,000.
Four days after the crimes, authorities took two into custody. John Bailey, 49, of Baton Rouge, and Rauman Laurent, 39, of Denham Springs, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, marking the first arrests in the case.
Bailey was booked on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. Laurent was booked on one charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
