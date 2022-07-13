The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two more cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to three.
The Louisiana residents who tested positive for monkeypox are from LDH Region 1, which covers Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, and St. Bernard parishes.
To protect the patients’ privacy, health officials said no further information would be shared about the cases.
Last week, the state confirmed its first case of monkeypox, in addition to an out-of-state resident who also tested positive during a visit to Louisiana. The state’s first positive case was also discovered in LDH Region 1, though there are likely more, health officials said in a statement.
“There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
Monkeypox is a viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with chickenpox. Most infections last two to four weeks, state health officials said.
Since May, more than 800 monkeypox cases have been identified in 40 states. Globally, more than 9,600 cases have been reported from 63 countries, though officials said the case count “continues to rise daily.”
The illness has the potential to be serious, but State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said last week that it is “rarely fatal” and is “much milder” than its cousin, smallpox.
There have been no deaths in the U.S. to date, according to the Department of Health.
