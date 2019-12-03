LIVINGSTON -- Two employees from the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works have been arrested after allegedly using a parish vehicle to steal firearms while on the clock, according to the Town of Livingston Police Department.
Kelby Henderson, 37, of Livingston, and Adam Church, 24, of Albany, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and each faces three counts of burglary, according to booking records. Each of their bonds was set at $150,000.
According to Town of Livingston Police Chief Randy Dufrene, numerous firearms were reported missing from a residence in the 28,000 block of Red Oak Road on Nov. 25.
During the investigation, which Dufrene said was aided by newly-installed video surveillance cameras, it was learned that this same home was targeted again just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 2 while the victims were still asleep inside.
With the help of the surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify Henderson and Church.
Church was located following a routine traffic stop on Dec. 2. During the course of that stop, officers found several of the stolen firearms. According to Dufrene, Henderson was also quickly taken into custody that same day.
With the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on Henderson’s residence, where more stolen firearms were also recovered.
“Through our investigation, it was also learned that Church and Henderson were both employees with the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works,” Dufrene said. “During the investigation, it was found that the burglaries were committed using a parish vehicle while both employees were on the clock.”
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks was also notified of the alleged crime. In a statement provided by the Sheriff’s Office, Ricks said his office has instituted termination proceedings “immediately in accordance with our policies.”
“This should in no way be a reflection on our DPW workers,” Ricks said in the statement. “Our DPW employees work extremely hard for the constituents of Livingston Parish. Our office will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation into this matter.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Town of Livingston Police Department at (225) 686-7153, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
