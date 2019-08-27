LIVINGSTON – Jury selection began Tuesday in 21st Judicial District Court for two men accused in the murder and dismemberment of a Donaldsonville man.
Duane Bissell, 28, of Amite, and Martin Morgan, 32, of Zachary, will be tried together before Judge Jeffery Johnson.
Both face second-degree murder and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence counts.
Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office officers arrested Bissell and Morgan in the June 30, 2018, slaying and dismemberment of Michael Neufeld, 26, of Donaldsonville.
The case began when the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives about a missing person case, Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time.
Information led them to an address in Livingston Parish, where detectives carried out a search warrant in the 26,000 block of Evelyn Drive in Denham Springs.
Evidence recovered there led detectives to a wooded area off Hood Road, located off Walker South Road, where they found human remains.
Six other people were arrested on various criminal counts in connection with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.