A serious encounter left a major Livingston Parish thoroughfare closed Monday night.
Reported by Fire Protection District 5 (FPD5) to Facebook, a two-vehicle crash at Lockhart and Wisteria Street left the road impassable.
The post from FPD5 asked drivers to find alternate routes as Lockhart remained closed through 10:30 p.m.
FPD5, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance, and Louisiana State Police were on scene.
The News has reached out for more information will update the story when received.
