DENHAM SPRINGS -- Two suspects are wanted by authorities for allegedly stealing men’s fragrances totaling $1,000, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance videos captured two unidentified males entering a retail establishment located in Juban Crossing Shopping Center just before closing on Saturday, Sept. 21, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a press release.
While there, both suspects hit bottles of fragrance under their clothing before exiting the store without paying, Ard said.
In still-images released by the Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is seen wearing a dark Nike hat, a gray Nike T-shirt, and gray shorts. The other is seen wearing a white T-shirt.
“We’d like to ID, locate and have a word,” Ard said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241, ext. 1, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
