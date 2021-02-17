Because of continued electricity issues in the Watson area, Live Oak Middle and South Live Oak Elementary will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system confirmed the closures in a text to The News late Wednesday, saying both campuses don’t have electricity.
“Unfortunately we still don’t have electricity at school,” read a post on the Live Oak Middle Facebook page. “We will not have school tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 18) at LOMS. We hope to return on Friday (Feb. 19).”
Live Oak Middle and South Live Oak Elementary are located next door to each other on Cecil Drive in Watson.
Earlier Wednesday, LPPS officials announced that schools would reopen on Thursday after being closed since Friday, first for the Mardi Gras break that ran Feb. 12-16 and then on Wednesday due to lingering weather conditions from this week’s ice storm.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 26,000 students and 4,000 employees in 44 schools.
