ALBANY – No charges have been filed yet as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates an argument that escalated into a shooting that wounded two men early Sunday morning.
Deputies responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to a club in the 30,000 block of North Café Line Road in Albany to a shooting, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
“We have learned two males suffered from gunshot wounds,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “One was hit in the shoulder. The other was shot in the leg.”
Both were transported to local hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, Ard said.
They were both treated and released, he said.
“We do know these two were arguing. We know that argument escalated into shots being fired between them,” Ard said.
Ard did not identify the two men and said the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
