LIVINGSTON – Federal authorities have placed a hold on a man facing criminal charges in Livingston Parish, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Antonio ICAL-Quip, 36, of Denham Springs, is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and domestic abuse battery.
The U.S. Border Patrol has placed a hold on ICAL-Quip.
The case began when Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a local hospital on Sept. 20 after a teenager was admitted for treatment, Ard said.
“The teen advised deputies that she was pregnant,” Ard said. “She shared that she was abused – - pushed and kicked.
“She told deputies she lost consciousness. She was treated for her injuries,” he said and led detectives to a suspect.
Detectives contacted ICAL-Quip, and “ICAL-Quip told detectives there was an argument between himself and the teen on Sept. 19,” Ard said.
“He admitted to a romantic relationship.”
The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Border Patrol’s Baton Rouge Station, which reported ICAL-Quip entered the U.S. in April 2018 as a family unit, with a juvenile child, and was released on his own recognizance.
Since then, he has failed to appear for any immigration-related matters, Ard said.
ICAL-Quip’s nationality as not released.
“This arrest is a great example of the working relationship between the outstanding Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Border Patrol Sector, to arrest and remove dangerous criminals from our community,” said Michael Harrison, deputy chief patrol agent with the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector.
