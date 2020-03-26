The United States is now leading the world in the number of reported coronavirus cases, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S., which recently exceeded 1,000 total deaths from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is now reporting 83,507 positive cases to surpass China, where the outbreak began, for the most in the world. China is reporting 81,782 positive cases, while Italy, the epicenter of the disease in Europe, is third with 80,589.
In Louisiana, the number of positive cases has reached 2,305 in 53 of the state’s 64 parishes, according to figures from the Department of Health. Locally, there are 11 positive cases in Livingston Parish, up from six the day before.
On Thursday, Louisiana moved into a tie with New Jersey for the second-highest rate of positive cases per capita in the country, behind only New York state.
