The United States has surpassed Italy as the deadliest place for the novel coronavirus.

According to an ongoing tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. reached 18,860 COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday morning to pass Italy for the most in the world.

Italy, which for weeks had been the deadliest COVID-19 country in the world, is now reporting 18,849 fatalities, followed by Spain (16,353), France (13,197), and the United Kingdom (9,875).

New York City, the epicenter for the disease in the U.S., is reporting more deaths than all but four countries in the world (5,820).

The global death toll stands at 104,938, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, the U.S. leads the country in total reported cases of the novel coronavirus, with 503,954.

Despite the mounting death toll, President Donald Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on Friday that improvements in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Michigan and other coronavirus hot spots indicate that the nation’s response to the pandemic is working to slow COVID-19's spread.

“In the midst of grief and pain, we’re seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives,” Trump said. “Tremendous progress is being made, although when you look at some of the numbers … the numbers of deaths, people that have died, it's so horrible.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said health officials are starting to see the number of coronavirus cases level.

“What also has been encouraging for those of you who have been watching epidemic curves every day … you can see for the first time that in the United States we’re starting to level on the logarithmic phase like Italy did about a week ago,” she said.

There are currently 19,253 reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, which have resulted in a reported 755 deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health will update its figures at noon on Saturday.