Just under 10,000 more Louisiana residents have been fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus since the last report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,027,920, an increase of 16,307 from the last report Tuesday. The state is also reporting that 1,477,339 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 9,779.
Approximately 1,659,636 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 7,608 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 225 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Thursday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 88 “probable” cases and two “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by two to 296 statewide. Ventilator usage, meanwhile, dropped by two to 24 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 399,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,071 “probable” cases
-- 9,618 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 987 “probable” deaths
-- 7,463,939 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,027,920 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,477,339 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
