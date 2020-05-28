More than 40 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since mid-March, when state governments across the U.S. began restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing businesses deemed nonessential.
Last week, an additional 2.12 million workers filed claims, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday, the 10 consecutive week in which new jobless claims were in the millions. The 2.12 million claims from the week ending May 23 is down 323,000 from the 2.44 million workers who filed for benefits in the week ending May 16 and is the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 15.
California once again led the nation in the number of new claims with 212,343 last week.
Virginia had the biggest spike in claims with a 31 percent jump, and Washington state had the steepest drop with a 61 percent decline.
An economic adviser to the Trump administration has predicted that the nation’s unemployment rate will top 20 percent when numbers are released June 5, according to Politico.
At least nine state unemployment trust funds have already applied to borrow money from the U.S. Treasury to backfill their unemployment funds.
States are gradually restarting their economies by letting some businesses – from gyms, retail shops and restaurants to hair and nail salons – reopen with some restrictions, meaning some workers who previously filed unemployment claims during the COVID-19 restrictions are returning to their jobs.
But whether the U.S. economy will rebound quickly once restrictions are fully lifted remains to be seen.
“The U.S. unemployment crisis will not stand in the way of a near-term economic recovery but is also unlikely to go away quickly," Goldman Sachs wrote Tuesday. "Although the uncertainty is unusually large, we still see the U.S. unemployment rate around 8% in late 2021, well above the levels in most other advanced economies.”
Louisiana hovers, according to 50economy.org, between 5th and 7th nationwide for unemployment. The estimate for "real time" unemployment is just above 35%.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) has been tracking unemployment in the capital region since the week of March 21, when then initial onslaught of unemployment claims began. Through the week ending May 16, as reporting is usually behind due to Department of Labor guidelines, Livingston Parish remains second for unemployment.
Livingston is second in population, with East Baton Rouge leading the way and Ascension third.
According to the raw data, 17,571 Livingston Parish residents have applied for unemployment benefits through May 16, with 775 new claims the week of May 16. EBR reports 63,718 unemployment claims, while Ascension is just behind Livingston, at 15,623.
Livingston Parish's unemployment numbers as the end of February were 2,397 total. East Baton Rouge sat at 8,716, and Ascension clocked in at roughly 2,325.
By BRAC's estimates, 20-25% of the regional workforce are still out of a job.
BRAC has also broken down small business, hourly employees and how they have been affected by COVID-19. As of May 16, BRAC had that number pegged at -53.3% unemployed, but had reached as high as -79% in Livingston Parish. According to BRAC, the decrease from the highest level of unemployment shows that businesses are rehiring.
According to BRAC's dashboard, Livingston Parish consumer spending was down only -8.3%, compared to EBR's -20.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.