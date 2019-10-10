DENHAM SPRINGS - Tommy Stojak has an ambitious goal.
But he aims to keep it.
The restaurateur told the Denham Springs City Council Tuesday night that he plans to open on Wednesday, October 16th all things considered. Stojak was in the audience to discover the fate of his request to sell beer and daiquiris at his shop.
Once approved, unanimously, by the city council - Stojak was out the door.
"I have work to do and a restaurant to open," he said.
Stojak purchased the old Subway building on Rushing Road, near I-12, after it had sat fallow for several years following the Great Flood of 2016. He has remodeled the inside completely to reflect a his original Uno Dos Tacos location in Baton Rouge.
Uno Dos Tacos will carry traditional Tex-Mex food, with some twists. They will service specialty tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, and chimichangas.
Stojak is the owner of Los Sombreros in Walker, as well as the aforementioned Uno Dos Tacos location in Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.