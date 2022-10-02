A 26-year-old Denham Springs man, who was not wearing a seat beat, died in a Natchitoches Parish crash after being ejected from the truck he was driving, according to Louisiana State Police.
Nicholas A. Bernard died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-49 south of Natchitoches around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to LSP spokesperson Casey Wallace.
In a statement, Wallace said a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49. For unknown reasons, Bernard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the median, struck a guardrail, and overturned.
"This action ejected Bernard from the vehicle," Wallace.
Bernard, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, according to Wallace. A passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
