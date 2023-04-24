A Livingston man was not wearing a seat belt when he struck another car in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Livingston Parish over the weekend, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, authorities said 41-year-old Daniel Lozano was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra south on LA Highway 42 when he crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane, and struck a 2020 Dodge Ram head-on.
Lozano was not restrained during the crash and succumbed to injuries at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the Ram was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
