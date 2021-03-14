Shortly before 1:00 am on March 14, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1019 north of LA Hwy 1024 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Fredrick Warner of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Warner was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1019 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert bordering the roadway.
Warner was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Warner for analysis.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
