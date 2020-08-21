Shortly after 6:30 am on Aug. 21, 2020, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 63 west of LA Hwy 1023 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Charles Worley of Greensburg.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Worley was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 63 in a 2007 Saturn Ion. At the same time, a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 63. For reasons still under investigation, Worley crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Saturn striking the Kenworth head-on.
Worley was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.