Shortly after 4:00 pm on November 8, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 42 west of LA Hwy 63 in Livingston Parish.
The crash took the life of 68-year-old Glen Chamblee of French Settlement.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 33-year-old Ashley Fitzmorris of Livingston was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder. At the same time, Chamblee was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette.
For reasons still under investigation, Fitzmorris failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Corvette. This resulted in the Pathfinder striking the Corvette head-on.
Chamblee was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Fitzmorris was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time; however, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.