A Springfield man died in a crash in Tangipahoa Parish early Tuesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.
Taylor Buchanan, 25, died in the one-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on LA Highway 1249 near Issabella Lane in the Hammond area. In a statement, LSP spokesperson William Huggins noted that Buchanan was not wearing a seat belt.
Huggins said the crash occurred as Buchanan was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1249 in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. At some point, Buchanan drove the Jeep across the centerline and into the southbound lane before veering off the roadway to the left.
“After leaving the roadway, the Jeep struck a culvert and began to overturn,” Huggins said.
Unrestrained and ejected from his vehicle, Buchana sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Huggins said. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
In his statement, Huggins urged people to properly wear seat belts when in a vehicle, calling it “one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.”
“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash,” Huggins said. “Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.”
