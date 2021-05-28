Shortly after 9:30 pm on May 27th, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 east of LA Hwy 444 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Michael McKinney of Springfield.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as McKinney was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right and overturned.
McKinney was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from McKinney for analysis.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.
