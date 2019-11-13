WALKER -- A Texas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Walker near Levi Milton Elementary, according to Louisiana State Police.
State troopers arrived at the scene of the accident on La. Hwy. 447 north of La. Hwy. 1029 around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, according to Taylor Scrantz, public relations officer for State Police Troop A.
The crash took the life of 23-year-old Logan Imbornone of Austin, Texas,
According to Scrantz, Imbornone was traveling northbound on La. Hwy. 447 in a 2005 Honda Accord at the same time a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound.
For reasons Scrantz said are still under investigation, Imbornone crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Honda striking the Chevrolet.
Scrantz said Imbornone was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Silverado was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, Scrantz said, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but Scrantz said toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
