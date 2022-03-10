About five hours after asking the public for help, authorities said they have located a missing elderly man from Walker.
Hubert Neucere, 80, was said to be found around 2 p.m. Thursday after going missing earlier that day.
“Hubert Neucere has been located,” said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. “He is okay. Thank you for sharing, for your attention & for your concern.”
Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert, on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, to find Neucere, who was reported missing around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, from his residence in Walker.
The Silver Alert — used to identify and locate missing adults with a mental impairment, including Alzheimer’s disease or dementia — was issued around 9 a.m.
Authorities believed Neucere was traveling in his truck, which had been seen around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 61 (Airline Highway) and Prescott Road in North Baton Rouge.
Family members said Neucere suffers from a medical condition “that may impair his judgment” and were concerned for his safety.
No information was provided on where Neucere was located.
