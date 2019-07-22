LIVINGSTON -- The body of a woman – appearing to match the description of a Denham Springs homicide suspect – has been found in Zachary, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the Zachary Police Department notified his office that the body of a woman matching the description of Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya was found around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of East Central Avenue.
“It appears, from the evidence on hand at this time, that this female died from injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Ard said.
Rosaya, 22, of Baton Rouge, was seen wearing a dark shirt and white pants, driving a 2011 black Audi A4, Louisiana license plate 754BDE.
Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Pinecrest Drive in Denham Springs in reference to a shooting, the sheriff said.
Ard said a man died "following multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area."
“This is believed to be a domestic-related incident as evidence is pointing to the victim and suspect being involved in a romantic relationship,” he said.
“A specific motive is unclear at this hour.”
The victim was identified as Ronald Cyrus II, 28, of Baton Rouge.
